Confirmed daily COVID cases in SC top 2,000 for the first time in 5 months

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

South Carolina recorded 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 811 probable cases, according to data released by DHEC, the state’s health agency. With more than 2,000 cases, this is the highest single-day case count since Feb. 18, topping the five-month high recorded on Tuesday.

The data also reported two confirmed deaths. These Wednesday numbers were reported on Friday.

The percent positive of the 14,761 COVID tests conducted was 12.5%, down from the percent positive recorded on Tuesday. Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted. This percentage is still indicative of a very high risk of transmission, according to CDC indicators.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The exact number of delta cases is unknown since only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process used to determine the variant.

There have been more than 505,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic and more than 617,000 cases in all. DHEC provides updated COVID-19 data Monday through Friday at 1 p.m.

Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
