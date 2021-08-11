SC House Democrats leader says ‘failure in leadership’ caused 10,000 COVID deaths

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina House Democratic leader Todd Rutherford said Wednesday that the state has experienced 10,000 deaths from coronavirus because of a “failure in leadership.”

The Columbia Democrat didn’t leave out names in his statement.

“Ten thousand people in South Carolina have died from COVID-19. This is the result of a failure in leadership,” he said. “These deaths were preventable if we prioritized public health over politics. Instead, Governor McMaster and Attorney General Wilson are ignoring the science and fighting with schools and local governments taking action to save lives.”

South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday that 10,007 people have died from COVID. The grim milestone comes as the virus surges in the state, fueled by the delta variant and low vaccination rates, health officials have said.

In response, Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said: “This is not a political matter or even a question of whether masks should be mandated, it’s a matter of following the law. The legislature passed a budget proviso specifically prohibiting schools from requiring masks. The leadership of the House and Senate told us that was the legislature’s intent. We must uphold the law.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The governor’s office also responded.

“So, Representative Rutherford is sending unsolicited press releases about South Carolinians tragically passing away and accusing others of playing politics?” Gov. spokesperson Brian Symmes said. “The truth is that Governor McMaster has prioritized getting South Carolinians the information they need about the virus, making the vaccine readily available to anyone who wants it, and trusting them to make decisions that are best for themselves and their families. “

Last week, the City of Columbia passed an ordinance mandating that masks be worn in elementary and middle schools and day care facilities in the city to try to stem the rise in virus cases.

Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster have decried the city’s measure as illegal because the state legislature passed a law as part of the budget that said state funds can’t be used to fund mask mandates in schools. McMaster has said parents should decide if their children wear masks.