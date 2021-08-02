SC’s Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, despite vaccinated

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to supporters in Lexington on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus, months after he was vaccinated.

The senator said he started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday to be tested.

Graham described his symptoms as “mild,” and said his symptoms feel like he has a sinus infections.

The Seneca Republican tweeted he will quarantine for the next 10 days, and, despite his diagnosis, is glad he was vaccinated.

Graham’s diagnosis is among the rising breakthrough cases reported across the country where vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus due to the rise in the delta variant.

South Carolina has also has reported a spike in cases during the past few weeks, seeing its most cases since February.

This story will be updated.