Hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported at Midlands schools days after start of class

Although most Midlands school districts held their first day of classes last week, hundreds of students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

In Kershaw, Orangeburg, and Clarendon 2 school districts, 255 students as well as 41 staff members have COVID-19, according to data from the districts.

About 125 students, along with approximately 85 teachers or staff, at 10 other Midlands school districts are reported to have the coronavirus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In all, more than 500 students and staff at the Columbia-area schools have COVID-19.

Additionally, the Kershaw, Orangeburg and Clarendon 2 school districts reported 1,814 students and 43 staff members are in quarantine.

Kershaw County schools have been open for two weeks, longer than most other area school districts. In that time, more than 12% of its 10,992 students have been placed in quarantine, data shows.

The only other districts open as long as Kershaw County are the schools in Pickens and Florence counties. They have reported about 188 students and 50 school employees combined have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

The Richland 1 and Richland 2 districts have mask mandates, despite legislation that prevents South Carolina public schools from requiring students or employees to wear masks inside of the buildings.

In May, Gov. Henry McMaster blocked all school districts and local governments from requiring face coverings by issuing an executive order. In June, the state Legislature also adopted a proviso for the 2021-22 school year that prohibits schools from requiring masks be worn by students.

The proviso threatens the districts with loss of state funding if they attempt to enact or enforce a face mask policy.

Although wearing a mask is optional in Orangeburg County schools, after visiting several schools last week Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said most students and staff wore masks.

“At one of the first schools I visited, I noticed that only one student in the whole school wasn’t wearing a mask,” Foster said in a news release. “In many of our schools, all staff and students are electing to wear a mask. While we currently are not able to require masks, it is strongly encouraged to help keep potential exposures down, especially during this major spike in COVID-19 cases around the state and nation. I am proud of these individuals for taking the extra safety precaution to keep themselves and others around them safe.”

Unlike Richland 1 and Richland 2, neighboring Lexington-Richland 5 school district does not have a mask mandate. But LR5 officials said they “strongly encourage students and staff to wear face masks.”

Students and staff are also encouraged to consult with doctors about other mitigation measures, including the vaccine, LR5 officials said.

Through Wednesday, both LR5 and Richland 1 reported fewer than 10 students and 10 employees had COVID-19, according to DHEC. Fewer than 25 students and 15 staff members in Richland 2 have tested positive, data shows.

Clarendon 2 school district said it provides disinfectant wipes, desk barriers between students, and masks.

“All students and employees are encouraged to maintain social distancing and frequent hand washing,” Clarendon 2 school district officials said.

The United States is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases because of the highly contagious delta variant.

South Carolina has seen more than 681,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus and 10,213 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With 46% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.

As of Aug. 20, there have been 329 breakthrough cases that led to hospitalization in South Carolina, and 0.0039% of fully vaccinated people died of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Reported COVID-19 cases at public schools in the Midlands

School District Students Employees Richland 1 10* 10* Richland 2 25* 15* Lexington-Richland 5 10* 10* Lexington 1 45* 30* Lexington 2 5* 10* Lexington 3 0 0 Lexington 4 0 5* Kershaw 233 30 Orangeburg 17 11 Newberry 5* 5* Saluda 5* 0 Sumter 20* 10* Clarendon 2 5 0

* About or less than

Note: The school districts in Clarendon 1, Clarendon 3, Calhoun, Fairfield, and Lee counties have not reported any cases of COVID-19

SOURCE: DHEC as well as Kershaw, Orangeburg, and Clarendon 2 school districts