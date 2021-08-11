Death toll passes 10,000 in South Carolina as DHEC urges COVID vaccinations and masks

South Carolina reached a somber milestone Wednesday when the state announced that more than 10,000 people in the Palmetto State have died of COVID-19.

With 15 new fatalities reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state has 10,007 (confirmed and probable) deaths caused by the virus.

“While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones. To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a news release. “I know I also speak on behalf of the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees across our great state who are working non-stop to help prevent more lives from being lost.”

In effort to prevent more COVID deaths, Simmer said there is “only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination.”

Simmer also urged South Carolina residents to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,204 new cases of coronavirus, the ninth consecutive day that at least 2,000 new positive tests have been reported.

South Carolina has seen more than 645,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. With 45% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to get the COVID vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.

Hospitals across the state report that a total of 8,920 inpatient beds are currently being used and are at 78.6% capacity, according to DHEC. Another 77.2% of the ICU beds are being used, 27% of which are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.

