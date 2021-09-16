SC now 50% vaccinated, reaching COVID milestone in effort to stop surge

READ MORE COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

Half of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

The state’s goal is to have 70-80% of eligible residents vaccinated, according to the statement from DHEC.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a statement. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic.”

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated the news.

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” McMaster said in a statement. “Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it.”

Despite reaching a momentous milestone, Simmer warned that the state needed to make more progress.

“(T)he mission is not over because the pandemic is not over,” Simmer said. “We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

Those interested in receiving the vaccine can find a place to get it on DHEC’s website: vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/

The vaccine milestone comes as South Carolina is in the middle of a period of explosive COVID-19 spread, which began earlier this summer.

From April through the end of June, the state saw a major decline in cases reported each day. But in August, the state recorded COVID-19 numbers that rivaled South Carolina’s worst spike in January.

In August alone, the state saw 112,746 reported coronavirus cases, 85% of which were from unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated residents also accounted for 71% of hospitalizations and 75% of deaths in August.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Carolina has seen more than 650,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and about 10,000 confirmed deaths. The state also has reported more than 150,000 probable cases and about 1,500 deaths that were likely due to COVID-19.

South Carolina has the 18th highest death rate in the U.S., with one in every 450 South Carolinians dying of the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to a Washington Post analysis. That’s higher than the nation rate of one in every 500 Americans who have died due to the virus.

The number of vaccinated South Carolinians could continue to rise.

This month, the Biden administration said it would enforce a new vaccine mandate for millions of U.S. workers.

The new mandate would require all federal employees and government contract workers to be vaccinates. The order would also direct the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require companies with more than 100 employees ensure workers are vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 each week. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also was ordered under the plan to issue a rule requiring vaccines for workers in most healthcare facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

Under the plan, federal employees who fail to comply with the order will get counseling and may face firing if they do not get vaccinated. Companies not complying with OSHA’s vaccination rule could be fined about $14,000 per violation.

The order gave employees about 75 days to get vaccinated. In all, the mandate is expected to impact more than 100 million workers across the country.