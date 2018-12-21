NC alerted US attorney of ‘efforts to manipulate’ Bladen elections, 2017 letter shows

The North Carolina elections board alerted the U.S. Justice Department shortly after the 2016 election about suspected efforts to “manipulate elections results through the absentee ballot process” in Bladen County, according to a letter obtained by McClatchy.

The letter, dated Jan. 30, 2017, was sent by elections board director Kim Strach to John Bruce, who at the time was U.S. attorney in the eastern district of North Carolina.

Strach wrote the board’s team investigated allegations of voter fraud in Bladen County and found evidence suggesting that “individuals and potentially groups of individuals engaged in efforts to manipulate election results through the absentee ballot process. The evidence we have obtained suggest that these efforts may have taken place in the past and if not addressed will likely continue for future elections.”

The letter continues: “Since the 2016 general election ballot included federal elections, the State Board of Elections voted unanimously to refer these matters to your office.”

It’s unclear how the Justice Department responded, but no one has been prosecuted and now the 2018 elections are under scrutiny.

The results of North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District race are now under investigation because the state board noticed voting irregularities with absentee by-mail ballots in Bladen County. Republican Mark Harris has about 900 more votes than Democrat Dan McCready, according to uncertified tallies by the NC elections board.





An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11. The state elections board has come under scrutiny by Republicans who say the board hasn’t been transparent and allege that the board didn’t do enough to prevent fraud in this year’s elections.

Bruce was the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District from January 2016 until October 2017, when Robert Higdon was confirmed U.S. attorney.

Bruce now works for the N.C. elections board as deputy general counsel for investigations. earning a salary of $90,780 a year. He first started work there on June 14.

Pat Gannon, a spokesman for board, said in an email message that Bruce “cannot comment on this matter.”

“After an attorney leaves the United States Department of Justice, he/she may not discuss confidential information learned while with DOJ,” Gannon said.







The day before Strach’s 2017 letter emerged, the chairman of the Bladen County Republican Party criticized the NC elections board for failing to stop absentee ballot abuse in this year’s election.







This is a developing story and will be updated.