Hearing on 9th district election fraud allegations can’t go forward, Gov. Cooper says

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that a scheduled hearing into allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District won’t happen.

Cooper’s decision came amid a flap over the state agency that oversees elections and a day before a new Democratic-controlled U.S. House is sworn in.

The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement had scheduled a Jan. 11 hearing into allegations of absentee ballot fraud in Bladen and Robeson counties. The nine-member board has collected thousands of pages of affidavits and other evidence.

But last week a three-judge panel dissolved the board. Because a new, five-member board won’t be in place until Jan. 31, Cooper wanted to appoint a temporary, bipartisan board. But Republicans have declined to recommend any members.

“This failure could obstruct an ongoing investigation into disturbing allegations of election fraud and prevent a duly appointed, constitutional Board of Elections from being able to hear evidence and make an informed decision,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said in a statement. “A hearing previously planned for January 11 . . . cannot go forward without members being named to the Board.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.