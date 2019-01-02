North Carolina

Hearing on 9th district election fraud allegations can’t go forward, Gov. Cooper says

By Jim Morrill and

Brian Murphy

January 02, 2019 05:14 PM

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that a scheduled hearing into allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District won’t happen.

Cooper’s decision came amid a flap over the state agency that oversees elections and a day before a new Democratic-controlled U.S. House is sworn in.

The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement had scheduled a Jan. 11 hearing into allegations of absentee ballot fraud in Bladen and Robeson counties. The nine-member board has collected thousands of pages of affidavits and other evidence.

But last week a three-judge panel dissolved the board. Because a new, five-member board won’t be in place until Jan. 31, Cooper wanted to appoint a temporary, bipartisan board. But Republicans have declined to recommend any members.

“This failure could obstruct an ongoing investigation into disturbing allegations of election fraud and prevent a duly appointed, constitutional Board of Elections from being able to hear evidence and make an informed decision,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said in a statement. “A hearing previously planned for January 11 . . . cannot go forward without members being named to the Board.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jim Morrill

Jim Morrill, who grew up near Chicago, has worked at the Observer since 1981 and covered state and local politics since the mid-1980s. He’s taught about North Carolina politics at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

