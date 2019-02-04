Hearing is set in 9th district election fraud investigation

The newly appointed state board of elections will hold its long-planned evidentiary hearing on the disputed election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District on Feb. 18, it announced Monday.

The five-member board, appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Jan. 31, will hold the hearing at 10 a.m. at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh. The hearing is expected to last for two days, but the site has been reserved for three.

Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the unofficial results from the 9th district. But the previous nine-member state board twice declined to certify the results, citing irregularities among mail-in absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson counties.

The previous board had scheduled an evidentiary hearing for January, but a court disbanded the nine-member board on Dec. 28 due to an unrelated issue.

Harris attempted to get his election certified in Wake County Superior Court, but was denied.

The state board has three Democrats and two Republicans. It takes three votes to certify the election results and four votes to call for a new election.

A vote could be held at the end of the hearing, Bob Cordle, the board’s chairman, told The Charlotte Observer.

“I think we would do it at the end of the hearing,” said Cordle, a Charlotte attorney.

The 9th Congressional District has not had a representative in the new Congress, which took office in early January.