Bladen County elections director worried about leaked early voting numbers, witness says

Note: The State Board of Elections is holding hearings Monday and Tuesday that could resolve the disputed race in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. This story will be updated throughout Tuesday’s hearing to reflect the latest developments.

You can find the full live updates from Monday’s hearing online here.

Update, 11:17 a.m.





Agnes Willis, another poll worker at the Bladen County early voting site, testified Tuesday that workers looked at some early voting results before Election Day.

Willis said that shortly after the last person voted the Saturday before Election Day, poll workers started shutting down the site at 1:30 p.m.

They ran a receipt-like “tape” that tabulated early voting results. Workers testified that was standard procedure in Bladen County, even though state investigators have said the results should not be tabulated until after the election.

“It was on the table,” Willis said of the early voting tape. “I heard another individual say ‘Oh my God.’ So I turned around to see what he was referring to.”

The voice came from Tojie King, a Democratic poll worker. He was looking at the early voting results from the Bladen County Sheriff’s race.

“He was looking at the tape...I walked over to see what he was looking at...He had his finger on the sheriff’s race.” said Willis. “I was just amazed he was looking at the sheriff’s race and the comments he made...He said I thought this black guy had it.”

Republican sheriff candidate Jim McVicker’s Democratic opponent in the race was black.

“The sheriff’s race in Bladen was such a big thing, I said I don’t think anybody should be looking at these numbers,” she said.

“It was extended,” said Willis. The tape was extended about 12 to 18 inches, Willis said, but she wasn’t sure exactly what other races could be seen. The other poll workers, except chief judge Michele Maultsby, all also looked at the early voting results, Willis said. “I didn’t come here to tell a lie. I came to tell the truth,” she said. “The other people did look at it.”

Willis said she didn’t discuss the results with anyone except her daughter.

“The tape was pulled, and I don’t think anyone should be privy to those numbers,” she said. “I didn’t feel right, but nobody told us not to do it.”

Kim Strach, the executive director of the Board of Elections, replied: “Your feeling was correct.”

Witness: Early voting results improperly compiled

Update, 10:50 a.m.

A second witness testified Tuesday that early voting results were improperly compiled early and run on a voting machine “tape,” and that he saw early voting results in one local race.

Coy Mitchell Edwards, a poll worker at the Bladen County early voting site, said he ran the receipt-like “tape” after early voting closed the Saturday before Election Day.

That tape shouldn’t be run until after the election, N.C. State Board of Elections staff said.

He unrolled the tape to sign his name at the bottom — and saw the results of the sheriff’s race.

“I just happened to see it, and noticed. It wasn’t like I was looking for it,” he said.

Republican sheriff candidate Jim McVicker also employed McCrae Dowless, the Bladen County political operative at the center of the 9th district scandal.

“Did anyone ask you about the results?” Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach asked.

“No ma’am,” Edwards answered.

He said that he did not tell anyone the early voting results in the sheriff’s race.

Marc Elias, attorney for Democrat Dan McCready, questioned Mitchell about how he could have seen the sheriff’s race — which was “smack dab in the middle” of the long, rolled-up tape — and not other results.

“If you didn’t flatten it out, how would you have just come across the sheriff race and not the others?” he said.

“I didn’t look for it, but I saw it, and it registered,” said Mitchell. “I kept going down till I got to where we sign. Then I stopped and signed off on it.”

Mitchell testified that the early voting results were run improperly in past elections as well.

“Has it been your practice in every election you worked to run those results at the end of the night?” Strach asked.

“Pretty much, yeah,” said Mitchell.

Early voting results leak

The first witness called Tuesday testified that she didn’t see anyone view early voting results after polls closed in Bladen County — but the county’s election director did ask her who was leaking the results.

Michele Maultsby supervised the single early voting site, at a Bladen County library. She said Tuesday that she secured a tape with early voting results at the end of the day and took it to the county’s election headquarters.

Agness Willis-Judge, another pollworker, submitted an affidavit saying that people had viewed the early voting results. That’s not allowed, because knowing early voting results could give a candidate an advantage heading into Election Day.

“Not on my watch,” Maultsby said on the stand.

She said that she took the results tape and other sensitive election materials and locked them in a “treasure chest.”

“I took the treasure chest and I handed it to Cynthia Shaw,” the former Bladen County elections director, Maultsby said.

That was about an hour after polls closed on the final day of early voting.

Shaw pulled Maultsby into an office and asked her an urgent question, Maultsby said: Who was leaking results?

“When I went back to the office to turn in all my paperwork, we turned in the tape and the memory card,” she said. “She questioned me about it. She fired me up about it...She wanted to know who told something about it. I said not on my watch, uh-uh.”

Maultsby said Shaw didn’t tell her what race results had allegedly leaked, or to whom.

