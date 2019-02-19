North Carolina

Were Bladen County election results leaked? That’s what investigators want to know.

By Jim Morrill,

Brian Murphy, and

Ely Portillo

February 19, 2019 02:24 PM

Dowless refuses to testify without immunity; Board of Elections refuses

McCrae Dowless, the person at the center of alleged election actiivites in NC's 9th District, refuses to testify unless granted immunity at a NC State Board of Elections hearing in Ralegh, NC, Feb 18, 2019. The board refused to grant immunity,.
By
Up Next
McCrae Dowless, the person at the center of alleged election actiivites in NC's 9th District, refuses to testify unless granted immunity at a NC State Board of Elections hearing in Ralegh, NC, Feb 18, 2019. The board refused to grant immunity,.
By
RALEIGH

The second day of a hearing that could decide the nation’s last unresolved congressional race unfolded Tuesday as investigators sought to show that more irregularities occurred in Bladen County with the leaking of early vote results.

The testimony delved into details of whether local election officials prematurely released the results as alleged by one poll worker. That would be a violation of the law and give one side a competitive advantage.

Tuesday’s testimony followed Monday’s opening of a hearing into the allegations of election fraud in the 9th congressional district. When the hearing ends, the board will vote to either certify the victory of Republican Mark Harris, call for a new election or deadlock, which would throw the matter into limbo.

The State Board of Elections has twice declined to certify Harris, who leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial returns. Board investigators have laid out a case that includes absentee voter fraud and the possible leaking of early vote totals, which would benefit one side by telling them where they stand.

“The evidence will show that a coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme operated during the 2018 general election in Bladen and Robeson counties,” Kim Strach, executive director of the state board, said in opening statements on Monday.

Strach also said McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political operative, “instructed workers to falsely sign (ballots) as witnesses” and that some ballots were filled in in Dowless’ home or office. Dowless, she said, was paid a total of $131,375 by the Harris campaign.

On Tuesday, investigators appeared to probe whether results of Bladen County’s early voting were leaked days before the election.

Poll worker Agnes Willis had suggested that happened in an affidavit filed in mid-December. At the time, Republicans said if true, the revelation would justify a new election.

“This action by election officials would be a fundamental violation of the sense of fair play, honesty, and integrity that the Republican Party stands for,” state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement in December. “The people involved in this must be held accountable and should it be true, this fact alone would likely require a new election.”

Republicans have since argued that Harris should be certified the winner if there’s no evidence that ballot fraud would have affected the election’s outcome. Democrats say there’s evidence the contest was “tainted,” justifying a new election.

On Tuesday, Willis said she was in a room with other Bladen County poll workers on the last day of early voting last November. At the close of early voting, she said she saw a colleague looking at the machine tape of election results. Workers are not supposed to look at the tape until Election Day.

Willis said she heard her colleague cry, “Oh God.”

“I walked over to see what he was looking at,” she said. “He had his finger on the sheriff’s race. He said, ‘I thought the black guy had it’.”

The Bladen sheriff race featured an African-American candidate against a white candidate.

Willis and two other poll workers testified about what they saw. Though Willis said several people looked at the tape — which resembles a roll of cash register receipts — neither she nor others said they knew if anybody leaked it.

Follow more of our reporting on

North Carolina

North Carolina

See all 9 stories

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

state-politics

state-politics

latest-news

north-carolina

north-carolina

north-carolina

Jim Morrill

Jim Morrill, who grew up near Chicago, covers state and local politics. He’s worked at the Observer since 1981 and taught courses on North Carolina politics at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Brian Murphy

Brian Murphy covers North Carolina’s congressional delegation and state issues from Washington, D.C., for The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun. He grew up in Cary and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. He previously worked for news organizations in Georgia, Idaho and Virginia. Reach him at 202.383.6089 or bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com.

  Comments  