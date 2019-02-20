‘I didn’t do a background check,’ Harris political consultant says of Bladen operative

Note: The State Board of Elections is holding hearings this week that could resolve the disputed race in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. This story will be updated throughout Wednesday’s hearing to reflect the latest developments.

You can find the full live updates from Tuesday’s hearing online here and Monday’s hearing here.

Update 11 a.m.

A candidate could get a high percentage of absentee-by-mail votes but have the result still be legal, Andy Yates testified, defending Mark Harris’ results.

“Absentee by mail results can be unusual, but legal, right?” Harris attorney Alex Dale asked Yates, a consultant who worked for Harris.

“Yes sir,” Yates said. He said that strong absentee-by-mail results could simply reflect a candidate investing more in legitimate absentee-ballot drives than other candidates.

In Bladen County, Harris won 420 absentee ballots, compared to 258 for Democrat Dan McCready.

Yates said the Harris campaign’s goal for Bladen County had been to get 60 percent of votes cast, consistent with President Trump’s performance in 2016. In the election, he received about 58 percent of all votes, and 61 percent of absentee-by-mail votes.

“That is something you would have expected, given the percentage you were chasing?” Dale said.

“Yes sir,” said Yates.

Dale also said that there aren’t enough votes in question to overturn the election results, repeating the main Republican argument to certify Harris as the winner.

“If Dr. Harris had been determined to receive no absentee by mail votes in both Bladen and Robeson counties, would he still be the top vote-getter at the end of this election?” Dale asked.

“Yes sir,” said Yates.

‘Inappropriate’ relationship

Update 10:43 a.m.

Political consultant Andy Yates testified Wednesday that McCrae Dowless had a close relationship with Republican members of the Bladen County elections board, and that he now views aspects of it as “inappropriate.”

Dowless said in a 2016 hearing that he marked absentee ballot request forms with his initials so that the board could contact him — not the voters themselves — if there were issues with their ballots.

“He told me he was in regular communication with them,” Yates says of Dowless’ relationship with Republican members of Bladen County elections board. Dowless said they were “good to get information from.”

Yates said he believed Dowless meant public information, not confidential information. Asked about Dowless’ arrangement involving ballot requests, Yates said he thought it was wrong.

“I would view that as inappropriate,” Yates says.

“If one side had access to that information, and the other didn’t, would that cast doubt on the fairness of an election?” asked Marc Elias, attorney for Democratic congressional candidate Dan McCready.

“I would be concerned if I worked on a campaign and found out the other campaign was getting that information ahead of time,” Yates said.

Yates and Dowless worked for Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris. Yates said he hasn’t talked to Harris since shortly after the investigation began. In a phone conversation at the time, he said, Harris said he believed Dowless was getting a bad rap.

Harris’ campaign owes his company about $50,000, Yates said.

“They have informed me that they plan to pay it, but not when,” said Yates.

Dowless’ felony conviction

Update 9:35 a.m.

Andy Yates, the owner of Cornelius-based Red Dome Group, said he didn’t know about a felony fraud conviction against Bladen County political operative McCrae Dowless because he didn’t use his full name in a Google search.

“I Googled McCrae Dowless,” Yates testified under cross-examination. “At the time I didn’t know his first name was Leslie.”

Harris had told Yates that Dowless had a “minor” criminal issue in the early 1990s, possibly stemming from a divorce, Yates testified.

“That (Google search) showed what I believed to be three misdemeanor charges from 20 years ago,” Yates said. He said he would have objected to Harris hiring Dowless to do get-out-the-vote efforts if he was aware of the fraud conviction that briefly sent Dowless to prison in the early 1990s.

Yates said he never did a full criminal background check on Dowless, and wasn’t asked to do so by Harris.

“I’ve never had a campaign ask me to do a background check on anyone,” said Yates. “I didn’t do a background check.”

Yates also testified that he was unaware state investigators had been looking into Dowless’ absentee ballot operation since the 2016 election, and didn’t know Dowless had invoked the Fifth Amendment in a 2016 hearing on the issue. Yates said he didn’t know about a “This American Life” story about the alleged absentee-ballot fraud that ran on NPR.

On Monday, Dowless declined to testify before the state Board of Elections unless it granted him immunity.

