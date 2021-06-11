South Carolina
LIVE UPDATES: Police probing who was targeted in Murdaugh deaths; funerals are today
Two members of a South Carolina powerhouse legal family, Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County on June 7.
The double homicide being investigated by local and state officials sent shock waves through the state and gained national attention.
Here are the latest updates:
Friends, family gather for Murdaugh funeral
Friday, 11:55 a.m. Hundreds of people began gathering for Paul and Maggie’s funeral at Hampton Cemetery on Holly Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies were in the area directing traffic and surrounding the perimeter of the ceremony. A program for the event says speakers will include family, Ronnie Crosby who works at the Murdaugh family’s law firm, and local pastor Rev. Ross Chellis.
- Lana Ferguson
PAUL MURDAUGH MAY HAVE BEEN KILLER’S TARGET
Thursday, 6:57 p.m. Although officials have remained tightlipped about the Murdaugh double homicide investigation, some law enforcement sources say it’s possible Paul Murdaugh, 22, was targeted by the killer while his mother, Maggie, 52, was killed because she was there by happenstance. The investigation is ongoing.
- Lana Ferguson
You can follow along with our previous coverage here.
Comments