Live updates: National media weighs in on SC Murdaugh murders; speculations run wild

More from the series Murdaugh murders in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

The national spotlight remains focused on South Carolina as information trickles out from the Murdaugh double homicide investigation, including the heavily redacted police reports made public Monday and a statement from the region’s top prosecutor.

More than two weeks have passed since Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52, were found shot to death June 7 outside their home in Colleton County, but the Lowcountry is still abuzz, person to person and online.

Experts from around the country are appearing on national news outlets to talk about how the case is being handled. Social media is bursting with theories and rumors, and law enforcement is trying to keep a lid on the case.

RUMORS DEBUNKED: PAUL’S BOND, TRIAL TIMELINE, LOCAL DEATHS

Tuesday, 2:03 p.m.: The rumor mill is still steadily spinning two weeks after the killings. Social media seems to be one of the main instigators of the spread of misinformation, but news outlets aggregating key details have also contributed.

Some of the recent rumors include confusion about the multiple civil cases and Paul’s criminal case tied to the 2019 fatal boat crash, what happened to the dogs in the kennel near the site of the shootings, and multiple people’s involvement in the double homicide investigation.

Some questions have arisen about who exactly is involved in the case, promoting a response from 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s dad and Maggie’s husband, was “authorized as a volunteer” in Stone’s office.

Here’s The Island Packet’s latest take on setting the record straight: Murdaugh rumors continue to swirl in wake of murders. Here’s what we know

- Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless, Jake Shore

FOX NEWS’ TREY GOWDY TV SEGMENT

Sunday night: A former FBI special agent, Maureen O’Connell, was interviewed on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.

“Law enforcement isn’t saying much, but this much we do know: There’s a killer on the loose,” Gowdy said.

O’Connell speculated law enforcement would be “looking really hard” at DNA evidence and likely waiting for test results. She also discussed why police “keep a lot of things close to the vest” and don’t release all information in open investigations.

She said she doesn’t believe the FBI is involved in the case but that local or state law enforcement has to request the agency’s help. The FBI “will definitely offer it and definitely do it,” she said.

To note: Gowdy said there was “some reporting the victims were bound.” Law enforcement officials have not confirmed this. He also mentioned two weapons being used in the crime. SLED has made no public statement on weapons. However, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told The Island Packet and The State newspapers that Paul Murdaugh was shot several times with a shotgun, and Maggie Murdaugh was shot several times with an AR-15 assault rifle.

- Lana Ferguson

Follow our previous coverage here.