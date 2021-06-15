South Carolina

In 1st statement since murders, SLED says it’s working to ‘bring justice’ in Murdaugh deaths

Murdaugh shootings in Colleton County

Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage.

The leading law enforcement agency in the Murdaugh double homicide investigation, in its first detailed public statement about the case, on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the person who discovered the bodies and called 911.

The statement from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) contained little new information but acknowledged that Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, found their bodies and called 911.

Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County on June 7. No arrests have been made in the case, and no suspects have been named publicly.

The 911 call, which has not been released by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, was made by Alex Murdaugh at 10:07 p.m., SLED said. Local police responded and soon after contacted SLED.

SLED’s Lowcountry regional agents first arrived at Moselle Road at 11:47 p.m., followed by SLED crime scene agents at 12:07 a.m. June 8.

The agents worked through the morning collecting evidence, which was submitted to the agency’s forensic lab, the release said. The lab “immediately began processing and testing the evidence.”

“SLED is committed to conducting a professional and thorough criminal investigation to bring justice in the deaths of Paul and Maggie,” it said, adding that it’s also committed to transparency. “However, we cannot and will not do anything that could jeopardize the integrity of this investigation or that would violate the due process afforded to all in our constitutional system of justice.”

The release says additional information will be released “at the appropriate time.”

Members of the public interested in the case have criticized law enforcement’s silence, saying it has caused rumors to abound.

