Live updates Thursday: SLED searches river near Murdaugh home; family gives first interview

More from the series Murdaugh shootings in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

Paul Murdaugh’s uncles appeared on a national news show Thursday morning, marking the first time the powerhouse legal family has spoken out since the double homicide.

The family and law enforcement have largely been silent as investigators worked the case. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division issued a statement Tuesday confirming a few details.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52, were shot to death on June 7 outside their home in Islandton. They died between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report that he had discovered the bodies.

Anyone with information about the case can call SLED’s newly established tip line at 803-896-2605.

PAUL RECEIVED THREATS BEFORE DEATH

Thursday, 7:35 a.m.: Paul Murdaugh received threats before he and his mother were killed, but the family didn’t think there was any validity to them, his uncles said in the family’s first interview since the double homicide.

A tearful John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV, who also said the public perception of their family’s power is wrong, appeared in a pre-recorded interview on Good Morning America.

John Marvin and Randy are brothers of Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, who told police he found their bodies after taking his ill father to the hospital and checking on his mother.

“I really don’t know of any enemies,” Randy Murdaugh IV said in the interview. “You hear of all this talk on social media with regard to Paul, but I don’t know of anybody that would truly be an enemy or would truly want to harm them.”

The brothers pleaded with the public to provide information to help solve the case.

- Lana Ferguson

POLICE INVESTIGATE NEARBY RIVER

Wednesday afternoon: The state’s top law enforcement agency, leading the investigation of the Murdaugh double homicides, searches the Salkehatchie River where it crosses S.C. 63 at the Colleton and Hampton county border, according to multiple local news outlets.

The area of the river where people saw officers search is just a few miles from where Paul and Maggie were found shot to death on June 7.

Eyewitnesses tell me SLED agents, including some in apparent diving gear, were active this afternoon at the Salkehatchie River bridge on S.C. Hwy. 63 at the Colleton-Hampton county border. This is ~2.5 miles south of the Murdaugh property where Maggie & Paul Murdaugh were killed. — Drew Tripp (@DrewTripp) June 16, 2021

According to the outlets, SLED declined to comment on why officers were searching the river or whether it was connected to the Murdaugh killings.

- Lana Ferguson

Follow our previous coverage here.