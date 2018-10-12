The Herald’s live updated Oct. 12, 2018 high school football scoreboard

Nation Ford at Northwestern
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at Clover
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Chester
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Keenan at Indian Land
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at Andrew Jackson
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Great Falls
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
-----------------
READ: High School Football 411 for Week 8
INTERACTIVE: Which South Carolina high school football teams are still undefeated?
READ: Her mom was crushing her dreams. Now she’s living them out on the football field
READ: Rock Hill’s Super Bowl winner, Chris Hope, held a Reddit AMA Wednesday
READ: Local college football/NFL players roundup - Former Fort Mill QB accounts for 6 TDs, as Cordarrelle Patterson reaches the end zone for 2nd straight week
Comments